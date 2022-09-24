Election 2022 Abortion Spending

To the editor — Guess what? The sky is still blue.

You know why? The left hasn’t decided they don’t like blue skies yet. You can be gay, transgender, or marry the same sex — it’s called free will. However, you cannot force us to change our values and preferences, no matter how hard you try.

There is a lot of control in the Democrat message. Listen carefully and be strong enough to stay with your beliefs, The government wants you to depend on them so they can control you. No such thing as a free lunch.

Keep your feet on the ground and stand up for right and wrong. And know there is something greater than all this.

ALOHA STARBUCK

Yakima