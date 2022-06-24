So have those ‘weapons(s) of war’ of yours actually come in handy?

To the editor — I recently thought of some questions that have not been asked regarding mass shootings with the shooter utilizing “weapon(s) of war.”

Since so many people are against a ban on “weapons of war,” here are some questions for these people:

For those of you who own “weapons of war,” how many people have you with your “weapon(s) of war” saved?

For those of you who own “weapon(s) of war,” how many children have you saved?”

How many children did law enforcement at the Uvalde, Texas, elementary school with their “weapon(s) of war” save?

What state, county, city or country are we at “war” with that the public needs to own “weapon(s) of war” for self-defense?

Since about the only thing that “weapon(s) of war” are able to be utilized for is target practice and “war” which is what they were made for,

I’m willing to lay odds in favor that the previous four questions all have the same answer, which is “zero.”

So why is there such a problem with banning “weapon(s) of war?”

Oh, by the way, banning “weapons of war” is not an infringement of your right to bear arms, it’s just that simple.

MIKE HUNNEL

Yakima