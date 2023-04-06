Title: BOOKS VS AR15 RIFLES
To the editor —
Pure madness! Which is more dangerous, books or AR15-style rifles? This should be a no-brainer.
There are those who are banning books but are against banning assault rifles, one being Florida Gov. Ron De Santis. As far as the books are concerned, what are they afraid of — the truth about American history, etc?
As far as the AR15s — don’t say “guns don’t kill people, that people kill people” when in reality it is people with guns that kill people. No one that I know of is against the Second Amendment in spite of what some think. Protection and hunting would not be affected. AR15 rifles are not for either!
Our forefathers could not have envisioned these guns. Too many of these rifles are getting into the wrong hands. It simply is not worth it!
JOAN HOEFT
Yakima