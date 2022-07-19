To the editor — Newhouse and Smiley.

What a combination that can be in the United States House and Senate! Get our Legislature back on balance and move the entire country forward rather than the current hate-mongering one-party temporarily dominating D.C. for the past 2 1/2 years; yes, including Trump's last year.

And our Washington state can have both a continuing highly respected statesman and at least one senator who is aware that there is an east side to the Cascades, a lady who has already learned how to fight her way through the D.C. maze of government. And we Washingtonians will no longer face the embarrassment of seeing our former senator being a voiceless national stage and TV backdrop for a life-time pure politician majority spokesman who is causing his own state to go deeper into failure.

Let's help ourselves make Washington state better.

Vote for Tiffany Smiley and Dan Newhouse so we can all get more involved having both and ear and a voice in D.C.

ADRIAN BRADFORD

Lyle