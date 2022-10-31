To the editor — The KIMA interviews of the candidates for Yakima County coroner were telling as to which candidate is best qualified to be our next county coroner.
Chief Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight made two points that should make him the obvious choice for Yakima County voters.
First, he believes the coroner should be available 24/7, including weekends. To be sure, death rarely occurs at convenient times. When my mother-in-law recently died on a weekend, guess who showed up? Chief Deputy Coroner Slight.
Second, Yakima County needs to develop a mass-casualty disaster plan — currently we have nothing in place. Chief Deputy Coroner Slight supports developing such a plan.
Marshall Slight has demonstrated the vision and dedication to be our next county coroner. Please join with me in casting your vote for Marshall.
DARRELL SMART
Yakima