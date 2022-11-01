To the editor — I am a lifelong Yakima resident and I love my hometown. I try to find ways to invest in Yakima, through participation in public events and community service, and by voting with great care.
I will be voting for Marshall Slight for county coroner because he truly cares about our community and its citizens.
Marshall is one of the hardest working, dedicated, compassionate men I know. In the almost 15 years he has worked in the county coroner’s office, Marshall has been available at all times, night and day, weekday or weekend, to carry out his duties. He has worked closely with all branches of law enforcement and funeral homes, always acting with professionalism as well as respect and kindness.
No matter what Marshall is doing, he does it with humility, never one to bring attention to his accomplishments. For this reason, many might not recognize the stability and functionality he has brought to the coroner’s office over the years.
Marshall Slight is the best man to serve as our county’s coroner. I strongly encourage you to vote for him.
TONYA KIMZEY
Yakima