To the editor — Thank you for your recent article regarding Yakima County’s proposed use of the mental health tax and your editorial that the funds be used to deliver direct help to those most in need of services.
Many of the proposed priorities are based on sequential intercept mapping, which was conducted two years ago and are available on the county’s website. It is important that the commissioners have input in the decision-making process not only from county staff, but from mental health providers as well as those with mental health conditions and substance use disorders and their family members.
With statewide implementation of the 988 crisis response system, this is a good time to look at alternatives to the criminal justice system, with a coordinated systemic approach for services. “Help Not Handcuffs” should be our motto.
MARY M. STEPHENSON
Yakima