To the editor — A writer I deeply admire recently wrote a puzzling letter. He suggested all our local elected leaders are sincere.
That's not enough.
Sincerity is an honestly held belief. It differs from integrity, which requires consistency with our values. It is possible to be sincere and still act without integrity.
Example: It is an open secret that local orchardists created unsafe levels of lead and arsenic in local soils by using lead arsenate on apples for decades. (shorturl.at/iruwZ)
In 2005, Eastern Washington lawmakers forced removal of Eastern Washington from a state law required testing for lead and arsenic in soil at child care facilities.
Local lawmakers sincerely believed they acted to protect our economy.
Later testing of a number of child care centers in the Yakima Valley showed lead and arsenic in the soil remain a measurable threat to local children's health. (shorturl.at/ABHSU)
Our lawmakers’ sincerity failed our children's future.
The official attitude mutates and spreads. Local Realtors rarely recommend the required disclosure when a home sits on former orchard land. (shorturl.at/best0)
Integrity — not sincerity — would protect our community’s best interest.
We can no longer afford public officials who believe, “What’s good for Washington Apples is good for all of us.”
JOHN M. CAINES
Yakima