To the editor -- I have personally known Autumn Torres since we were kids, She is true to her convictions, honest, and has lived and raised her family by the same values that build America. Autumn’s integrity, hard work ethic, compassion, will be an asset for Yakima. Our liberties will always be at the forefront of her decisions for Yakima County. If you are sick of big government overreach in our personal lives and property, lying, compromising career politicians. It’s our duty to vote them out. Please vote for Autumn Torres!
ALENA KISSEL
Yakima