To the editor -- If you received an election ballot in the last couple of weeks, please don’t forget to fill it out and return it by Feb. 8. It is the least we can do as American citizens, no matter how you feel about an issue.
This year the Wapato School District is asking district citizens to approve an educational and operational replacement levy to fund key quality-of-life programs, including safety and security, nurses and student health, technology and athletics. This will replace an existing levy that is expiring this year and will not increase your overall property tax rates.
I belong to three generations who have all graduated from the WSD and we consistently support the great teachers and children of this area. This replacement levy averages $1.59 per $1,000 of property assessed valuation or $159 for every $100,000 in value. However, the state will match each levy dollar with over two (2) dollars, so this is a deal that is worth it.
We are Wapato Proud!
MARK REYNOLDS
Wapato