To the editor — The subject of tearing down statues was addressed in my letter to the editor in December. Mr. Frost wrote a reply that expressed his opinion that Confederate statues should be removed. Gen. A.P. Hill's body in Richmond, Va., has been dug up and moved. I followed with a letter about segregation in Yakima and about local doctors expressing elitism.
The largest monument in Yakima, Eisenhower High School, should be renamed, if we follow Mr. Frost's logic.
Yes, Eisenhower led the armies against Hitler and served as POTUS, building the interstate highway system. During his term, he directed “Operation Wetback,” to remove Mexicans from the USA. He went face-to-face with Chief Justice Warren, speaking against school integration. In the Oval Office, he had a picture of Robert E. Lee on the wall. He defended it with a full-page essay on the greatness of Gen. Lee. (Easily found on the internet)
I have my strong opinion on this. But the question of removing Eisenhower’s name or not, following Mr. Frost's opinion, should be discussed by the student body in classes and recommendations sent on to the City Council.
RICHARD BOYD
Yakima