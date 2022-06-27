To the editor — We recently had a situation in our neighborhood that required the assistance of the Yakima Count Sheriff's Office.

Shortly after we called, Deputy Martin arrived on the scene. He immediately began to gather the information. His demeanor was calming and professional.

A short time later, Sgt. Boyer arrived to assist. Sgt. Boyer also conducted himself in a professional and assuring way.

Sgt. Boyer took the time to fully explain the law regarding the issue and what the Sheriff's Office's role was. His behavior defused the situation.

In short we are very appreciative of the professionalism of the Sheriff's Office and the officers who serve our community.

KEN CROW

Yakima