To the editor -- In the March 16 issue of the Yakima Herald-Republic, an article talked about Camp Hope expanding housing options with RV parking and some shelters built by the Pallet Company. I support this effort.

The article calls the shelters “tiny houses.” This term is often used in a way that causes confusion. The shelters at Camp Hope are nice and will help people feel more secure. However, in technical terms, they are shelters, not houses. They have a bunk, electricity for lights and heat, space for possessions, protection from the elements and privacy. They look great. All essential and important.

Justice Housing Yakima, a separate organization, will be building true “tiny houses,” which will have a bathroom, shower, kitchenette, bedroom, storage space and even a front porch. They will be built on a permanent foundation and meet full housing code. They will be true tiny homes.

Shelters, like Camp Hope, meet an important need. Our goal at Justice Housing Yakima, however, is to develop more Permanent Supportive Housing so that people are not staying long-term in shelters meant to be temporary. Everyone needs a home; let’s build more affordable housing.

DAVID HELSETH

Justice Housing Yakima