A vote for Colleen Sheahan for Yakima School Board, Position 3, is a vote for parents. It is a vote for children. It is a vote for educating children and it is a vote for school safety.

If there is any candidate who knows what it takes to have a successful education experience, as a student and administrator, it is Colleen Sheahan. Having run her own school for two decades, Colleen is a proven educational leader in the Yakima Valley.

Inspired by transformational student-centered education, Colleen received the prestigious Violet Lumley Rau Award from Heritage University.

Colleen understands that parents are the primary stakeholders in their child's lives. I have no doubt by electing Colleen we will change education in the Yakima Valley for the better.

DAVE MULLEN

Yakima