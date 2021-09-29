To the editor -- I am appalled at the decision of the Yakima County Commissioners to settle the OneAmerica lawsuit rather than fighting to do what is right. The idea to create a “Latino-majority” district is nothing but blatant racism. If the Latinos don’t wish to be disenfranchised they need to get out and vote. Look at the results of the recent City Council primary vote in the “Latino-majority” District 2. Those were pathetic numbers for those that did bother to vote.
I can perhaps accept, but disagree wholeheartedly, the elimination of the at-large vote. I always thought, perhaps wrongly, that all three commissioners represented the entire county. Now it seems that I will have no say-so in who wins two of the three positions, but their decisions may continue to impact my life.
I feel that no one looked at a 1964 Supreme Court Decision. Reynolds v. Sims stated plainly that all voting districts, i.e. county commissioner, must be based on population. Period! Perhaps someone can and will pursue this decision in court. One more great reason to vote for Autumn Torres for county commissioner.
PETER DELL
Yakima