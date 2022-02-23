To the editor -- A council member was speaking on the SAFE Cities Initiative at the Feb. 15 Yakima City Council meeting. Some misleading and inaccurate comments were made that I would like to refute.
1. Councilman Brown said that the initiative was looking to ban gas stations, which is not true and it’s dishonest to claim.
2. Councilman Brown also said that there are more electrical fires than natural gas fires, which is true, but lacks proper context and is misleading.
About half of the houses in Yakima were built before fire codes were enforced. It is deceptive and a point that would be made in bad faith if someone knows this and conflates that as an argument against clean energy. Making such a claim without providing full context is disingenuous and purposefully deceitful.
SARAH HEDE
Selah