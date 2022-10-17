To the editor — I would like to thank the Yakima Herald-Republic for their recent coverage of problems associated with the DTG landfill, but I want to correct the record about something in Luke Thompson's article on Sept. 11. He stated that in fall of 2021 I reported "more than 55 pickers and others experienced headaches and nausea from fumes." While around 55 people smelled the odor and didn't like it, only three pickers experienced headaches and nausea so intensely they had to stop working. Hopefully now, this error won’t get repeated.
In December 2021, DTG paid Freestone Environmental Services to conduct a study of landfill gases which found benzene and propene concentrations at one location that were 40-50 times higher than the EPA's default concentrations for municipal solid waste. Concentrations for a limited purpose landfill like DTG's should be even lower.
Obviously, these toxic air pollutants are concerning to me, and I am expecting the state and local regulators to work with DTG to determine the source of these odors and prevent such gases from being a problem in the future.
PAUL HERKE
Yakima