To the editor -- The Yakima Herald-Republic recently reported that Carlos Olivares, CEO of the Yakima Valley Farmworkers Clinic, had resigned after "serious allegations of sexual harassment" came to light.
The same article reported that Mr. Olivares, as the CEO of a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing health care to the underprivileged, received a total compensation package in 2019 of $1.089 million of which $543,749 was his base compensation. Really?
I wonder what type of "golden parachute" he received upon his resignation.
And you wonder where our tax dollars go.
REED PELL
Yakima