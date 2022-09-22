Series shows where Trump has been getting his ideas
To the editor — After watching the series about the U.S. and the Holocaust, it’s clear Former President Donald Trump thinks this is something new, but he is just taking something from the playbook of Charles Lindbergh, Sen. Robert R. Reynolds and Adolf Hitler.
I was under the impression that Trump never read anything, but he read something.
What Charles Lindbergh saw in Germany, however, impressed him greatly. Germany’s aeronautical prowess was second to none, and Lindbergh came to believe that in any future war Germany would be victorious largely because of its air power.
Charles Lindbergh was also a leader of the America First party. Sound familiar?
Sen. Robert R. Reynolds said in 1941, “I wish to say today to build a wall about the United States so high and so secure that not a single alien or foreign refugee from any country upon the face of this earth could possibly scale or ascend it.” Sound familiar?
There are so many things that Hitler said to degrade the Jewish people of Eastern Europe, but this quote says it all: “The Jewish race will have to adapt itself to sound constructive activity as other nations do, or sooner or later it will succumb to a crisis of an inconceivable magnitude.”
MICHELLE ERICKSON
Yakima