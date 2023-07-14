To the editor — Religion is a touchy subject. But when the Supreme Court makes controversial decisions that blur the division of church and state, citizens are obligated to weigh in.
There is sound reason why a separation of church and state was built into our Constitution. The first clause in the Bill of Rights states that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion.”
Many different religious beliefs exist in the United States with the common goal of improving the lives of all humanity. A good example of this kind of cooperation is FAN (Faith Action Network), a multifaith, nonprofit organization “advocating for a more just, peaceful and sustainable world.” FAN is proof that many religions can exist harmoniously to partner for the common good.
Our government has a role in providing resources for the health and welfare of its citizens and our taxes go toward that end. But government can’t provide for all the needs we have, so thank heavens the faith community steps in and augments what our government does.
To cite one particular religion to have dominion in our country is not what we are about. To honor whatever religion you adhere to — or no formal religion, but a particular belief that guides you — is one of the blessings of living in our country and should be respected.
BETTY VAN RYDER
Yakima