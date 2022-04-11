To the editor -- Our local Sinclair TV news team seems to love sensational stories that promote their values over the actual facts. A recent story featured a Yakima Police detective who calculated auto thefts for the first three months of this year and found they were more than 30 percent higher than last year at the same time. "Car thefts drastically increasing ..." was their lead.

Actually, 2006, 2007. 2008 and 2012 all showed higher auto thefts than recent years.

Sinclair seems willing to push scare stories that suit their political slant, and Yakima Police (and a couple of county commissioners) seem willing to join in the story if it suits their own agendas.

We need honesty and integrity from our local law enforcement and from local elected officials. It would be nice to have objective journalism from local TV, too.

Maybe Sinclair's news team, YPD officers and the county commission need to have coffee with local extension agents and soft-fruit orchardists and ask for lessons on how to grow a pear.

JOHN FROST

Yakima