To the editor -- During his campaign in West Virginia, John F. Kennedy saw the poverty and malnutrition in a region blackened by an archaic coal industry. His first Executive Order, in January 1961, was for a Federal Food Stamps pilot program.
Today, one in six West Virginians relies on the program. Commerce Department statistics disclose that 32% of West Virginians’ personal income last year came in the form of government program checks. Highest in the nation.
This political season features an enhanced child tax credit plan. These days, one of our prominent political parties rallies around a guiding principle best expressed, viz., “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are ‘I’m from the government and I’m here to help.’ “ To flog this message, they conjure their Lady Macbeth-styled “welfare queen.”
Therefore, any debate in America on federal assistance to children includes allusions to their “queen,” who snatches her children’s government benefits and squanders them on Cadillacs, hair, drugs, tattoos, fiancés and daylong naps.
West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, founder of Enersystems coal brokerage firm, is flashing severe vote dithers, cast upon him by said “queen.” If the legislation fails, 10 million American children are pushed back into poverty.
Merry Christmas, Senator.
JOHN EUTENEIER
Nile Valley