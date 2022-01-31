To the editor -- In regard to the story about Selah paying a $300,000 fine and being required to pay another $25,000 for a mural on diversity.
I have lived in Yakima almost my entire life and have never seen or heard anything as ridiculous as this. I can’t even imagine how proud the seven individuals are about suing a small, nice, quiet town because they didn't agree with their(obviously more important) views. And, now being ordered to put Chief Owhi Park on their Selah Volunteer Park nameplate. I have no problem with this but cannot understand how this is being required and some years ago our local community college had to remove the nickname “Indians” because it was not politically correct. Kinda seems like these groups have different rules.
And lastly, the article says the attorney and SAFE can use the money any way they see fit … so apparently they can use this settlement to rip off some other small towns. I hope the saying “what goes around comes around" becomes reality for this group and their attorney.
JIM PAGE
Yakima