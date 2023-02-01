To the editor — Selah School District is asking voters to renew the school levy that expires this year to keep the programs and resources in place that the state either doesn't fully fund or doesn't fund at all.
In a day when taxes just seem to be going up, the tax rate of this four-year renewal levy, combined with the school bonds that voters previously approved, will actually be lower. Here are the numbers:
The combined tax rate in 2022 was $3.40 per $1,000 of assessed property value. In 2023, the combined rate is $3.22. With this proposed levy renewal, the combined rate for the entire four years 2024-27 will be $3.05.
The voters in Selah have been very supportive over the years and it's reassuring that the district is proposing a lower combined rate and will still be able to maintain current programs and resources in the district.
They deserve a YES vote.
JEFF HARTWICK
Selah