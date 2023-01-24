To the editor — I urge all my Selah neighbors to vote in favor of the Learning Levy on Feb. 14.
The levy helps funding for student learning, technology, and athletics and activities. Combined with the bond collection, the total projected tax rate will be lower than what is currently being collected.
If the levy fails, the Selah School District will not receive levy equalization funding at approximately $2.4 million each year for four years.
Let’s vote for our students and the future of our school district!
MAIA MITTELSTAEDT
Selah