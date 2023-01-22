To the editor — I am writing in support of the Selah Public Schools levy.
I cannot begin to tell you all of the benefits of investing in your community by supporting the local school levy. Schools are vital to the health and quality of life in small-town America. Selah is a great place to live and work in no small part because of the support you have provided to Selah schools over the years.
Here are a few facts to remember about this levy request:
1. $2.4 million a year comes back to your schools from the state as match money — your chance to get some of your hard-earned money targeted back to your community.
2. It will cost you less in taxes than you are paying now.
3. It will pay for student learning, technology, athletics and activities.
Having been working in education for 37 years, this is the single biggest investment that you can make in your community and the return on investment is tenfold.
I urge you to vote YES!
KEVIN CHASE
Yakima