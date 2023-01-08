To the editor — Thank you for printing my letter on Confederate monuments.
I enjoyed the reply. He gets "A" for effort and passion.
Unfortunately, his knowledge of the Civil War, of cemeteries and of segregation is very poor. But he tried.
You may be interested in knowing that the Terrace Heights Cemetery, which was started in the 1920-30 era, had a clause in the purchase of a burial plot which prohibited Blacks. Very sad, but it did not last very long.
Yes, segregation was here in Yakima, so I am told.
RICHARD BOYD
Yakima