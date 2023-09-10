To the editor — My stance on justice leans on binged reruns of Perry Mason ("Justice is blind, but she's not deaf"), Joe Friday ("Just the facts, ma'am") and Judge Judy ("If you tell the truth you don't have to have a memory").
So, these soon-to-be-adjudicated "Trials of the Century" have my lawyerly-lite mind in a semi-raging torrent of cascading thought rivulets (sorry, Hedley). I mean, Individual 1 and Rudy Guiliani (ably assisted by Jack Daniel's) have forked a bigly pile of flummoxing bafflements and pas de chats, aromatiçally and legalistically speaking, onto America's courtroom floors.
Sensing my dumbfoundedness, a concerned friend recommended two books, particularly chapters "A" and "E" therein. Lo and doubled jeopardy behold! Lookee here: Collins English Dictionary and Thesaurus defines, "ACCUSATION: a statement or claim by a witness or someone in authority that a particular person has committed a crime." Black's Law Dictionary defines, "EVIDENCE: The means by which alleged facts are proved or disproved."
Inspired, I recalled a winning brief submitted in a 1955 family court hearing by jurists Sammy Cahn, Jimmy Van Husen and Frank Sinatra, arranged by Nelson Riddle, arguing, "You Can't Have One Without the Other."
Case closed. Book 'em, Dan. Er ... yeah, Danno.
JOHN EUTENEIER
Nile Valley