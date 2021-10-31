To the editor -- I find it interesting that I have lately seen a multitude of political ads/endorsements for a "slate" of candidates for Yakima County and city candidates, all, it seems, of the uniform political persuasion (God, family and country (and county and city), but with no substantive platform for their individual constituent entities.
Most of the candidates have made no public statements of their desires or qualifications for their respective offices other than a collective anti-crime, anti-mandate (masks and vaccinations). Is their goal to install a uniform non-discursive governing body or to actually let their respective constituents decide what is best for themselves?
All of you candidates should show more respect for the citizens you are asking for their vote. If you want to be a public servant, let us know. Otherwise we should question your motivation to serve.
TERRENCE HARRISON
Buena