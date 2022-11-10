To the editor — When will local law enforcement officials stop trying to educate scofflaws and begin enforcing the law?
The county will pay $60,000 for our latest scofflaws’ (our county commissioners) violation of the state Open Public Meetings Act (OPMA).
Why? Because County Prosecutor Joe Brusic decided they acted in “good faith” when they broke the law.
Ironically, his memo mentions their previous failed lesson about the OPMA. County taxpayers already paid $26,000 in settlements for commissioners’ violations of the OPMA in 2020. (Plus thousands more in attorney fees.)
As we pass the six-digit point in paying for “educating” county commissioners, our county scofflaws are not “getting learnt.”
Perhaps most ironically, Brusic claimed the county will pay the commissioners’ personal portion of the settlement, because “the goal is to limit taxpayer expense.”
Huh?
The commissioners were sued individually, and the way to save taxpayers’ money is to make commissioners pay individually for failing to learn in a timely manner.
Education over enforcement only works if you have willing learners. All scofflaws learn from the "Brusic Educational Theory" is "no fear of enforcement."
Their takeaway lesson is to keep doing what they can get by with, until something changes.
You listening, Chief Murray?
JOHN FROST
Yakima