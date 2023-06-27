Heat Dome Fossil Fuel Lawsuit

FILE - Vivek Shandas, a professor of climate adaptation at Portland State University, takes a temperature reading of almost 106 degrees in downtown Portland, Ore., Aug. 12, 2021. Oregon’s most populous county is suing more than a dozen large fossil fuel companies Thursday, June 22, 2023, to recover costs related to extreme weather events linked to climate change. The lawsuit filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court alleges the combined carbon pollution the companies emitted was a substantial factor in causing and exacerbating a 2021 heat dome, which killed 69 people in the county.

 Nathan Howard - freelancer, FR171771 AP

To the editor — Science has changed over the past decades since I was in college. We were taught critical thinking, not conformative thinking. It no longer follows the scientific method.

For example, why do we not hear about the impact of water vapor, methane and their natural contributions to climate? Composting (biodegradation) produces CO2 if aerobic, methane if anaerobic. The IPCC is a political body, not a scientific one. Their initial "report" was based on Michael Mann's hockey stick graph, which can only be reproduced if certain data is removed. They have downgraded their position on temperature with every report since.

How about the infrared heat reflection (both directions) of smoke particles? Climate science has become predictive, not fact finding. It is based on computer modeling which is based on assumptions. No one looks at historical fluctuations over decades, centuries or millennia.

The media is complicit in not doing investigative reporting into the issues. These issues are not being looked at in any depth such as the impacts of going green — electrification grid expanding to mining materials, refining, manufacturing, shipping, construction. We should be viewing this issue as it impacts the whole world, including the Third World.

GORDON KELLY

Ellensburg