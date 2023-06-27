To the editor — Science has changed over the past decades since I was in college. We were taught critical thinking, not conformative thinking. It no longer follows the scientific method.
For example, why do we not hear about the impact of water vapor, methane and their natural contributions to climate? Composting (biodegradation) produces CO2 if aerobic, methane if anaerobic. The IPCC is a political body, not a scientific one. Their initial "report" was based on Michael Mann's hockey stick graph, which can only be reproduced if certain data is removed. They have downgraded their position on temperature with every report since.
How about the infrared heat reflection (both directions) of smoke particles? Climate science has become predictive, not fact finding. It is based on computer modeling which is based on assumptions. No one looks at historical fluctuations over decades, centuries or millennia.
The media is complicit in not doing investigative reporting into the issues. These issues are not being looked at in any depth such as the impacts of going green — electrification grid expanding to mining materials, refining, manufacturing, shipping, construction. We should be viewing this issue as it impacts the whole world, including the Third World.
GORDON KELLY
Ellensburg