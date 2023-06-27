FILE - Vivek Shandas, a professor of climate adaptation at Portland State University, takes a temperature reading of almost 106 degrees in downtown Portland, Ore., Aug. 12, 2021. Oregon’s most populous county is suing more than a dozen large fossil fuel companies Thursday, June 22, 2023, to recover costs related to extreme weather events linked to climate change. The lawsuit filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court alleges the combined carbon pollution the companies emitted was a substantial factor in causing and exacerbating a 2021 heat dome, which killed 69 people in the county.