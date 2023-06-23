To the editor — Regarding Robert Allen's letter to the editor June 11, Mr. Allen apparently labors under the delusion that anthropogenic (human-caused) climate change is either an untenable hypothesis, a myth created by tree-huggers or an outright lie.
It is none of these.
Climate change is real and is caused by humans. But don't just take my word for it, see the article "Blame Game: How Scientists Got Confident Attributing Disastrous Weather to Global Warming," by Lois Parshley in the June 2023 issue of Scientific American. The IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) issued a 2021 report calling attribution science "robust."
With the tremendous amount of data available from the cloud and bigger, faster computers, climate models are more accurate and definitely show that human actions worsen weather.
Something must be done and it must be done now.
A. GEORGE STEWART
Sunnyside