To the editor — The East Valley School District's summer 2022 edition of Excellence proudly headlines “Free Breakfast and Lunch.” This for the 2022-23 school year and the meals are available to all students.
This isn’t about the pros and cons of school food programs. It is about the inference of the word “free.” What is the total cost of the district’s food programs including the food regardless of source, school employees-cafeteria and administration, space, equipment, and waste management to name a few? And who is ultimately paying for these school food programs?
Is there someone out there that knows the answers to these questions? If so, I would love to see them published in the next edition of Excellence.
And perhaps most importantly, the students would understand how much support they are getting from others.
PHIL BIRD
Yakima