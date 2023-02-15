To the editor — During recent years, I've noticed, STEM proponents have expanded their push toward encouraging girls and ethnic minority students to pursue classes and careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
So as a previous Yakima Valley Mexican-American physics and chemistry high school teacher, I would like to present an observation.
I've been a believer of STEM's objectives since my 1950s high school years. Because I was never STEM pushed, I had to become my own math and science class counselor. Furthermore, during my years of UW engineering classes, not one classmate looked like me, and not one female student ever became one of my classmates.
But in 1980, Toppenish High selected me as their science teacher. I was allowed to add a special chemistry class, which contained the same curriculum as did the college preparatory class, but not as much as the complex math. Thus, the numbers of girls and ethnic minority students were doubled, STEM's goals of teaching the scientific method, metrics conversions and chemistry lab procedure skills were pushed.
With administration support, chemistry teachers themselves can help provide STEM's push. I know this to be true because we did so at Toppenish High 40 years ago.
GUILLERMO V. CASTANEDA
Granger