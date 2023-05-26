To the editor — According to the Yakima Herald-Republic's May 22 front-page story, in response to an anticipated deficit of $3.7 million in 2025, the Yakima City Council would cut services rendered to the public by 10%.
In times of anticipated budget shortfalls, why does the council always do that sort of thing? Why does the council never take steps to sustain those services instead? Why defund the police and fire departments? Why defund all the other services that the city provides to the public?
For once, I’d like to see the City Council figure out what it would take to retain all these services and then vigorously urge the public to support what the council proposes. You know, like what school districts do when they need money?
“Oh, Mr. Carlstrom,” council members would respond in kneejerk fashion, “you’re talking about raising taxes. We just don’t do that sort of thing.”
To which Mr. Carlstrom would reply, “Get some spine. Tell the voters what it would take, and explain why they should agree. Do that sort of thing instead, and then let the chips fall where they may. At least you would have stood up for what needs to be done. Be leaders!”
ROGER CARLSTROM
Yakima