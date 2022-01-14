To the editor -- A recent article reported that two married employees of a Lower Valley school district have been on administrative leave since June. The reason is alleged inappropriate conduct at parties at their home.
The Kitsap Sun lists all Washington teacher wages at http://data.kitsapsun.com/projects/wa-school/
The final annual salaries for this couple combined for the 2019-20 school year was listed as $231,871, or $19,322 per month, not counting any benefits. While on administrative leave since June this couple has received at least $115,932 based on 2019-20 salaries listed by the Kitsap Sun for staying at home doing nothing.
This is just one more example of government waste in education.
Taxpayers should remember this example when asked to pass school levies.
ALAN JONES
Yakima