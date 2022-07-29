To the editor — To the constituents, students and staff of the Prosser School District, please note that by law, our main concern is the education of the students. We want young people to become the best of themselves. We want them to willingly step into a productive adult world. (See the Revised Code of the State of Washington if you want validation for this action.)
Come to the school board meetings. Listen carefully. Take accurate notes. Read the available materials. Reason these thoughts, words and deeds through. Respond. Talk to one another and connect. Speak up, or just observe. But, BE THERE.
Become an educated voter. Each participant — every single voice — makes a difference. The future is at stake, and the school board would benefit from your presence.
DAN DONALDSON
LIZ DONALDSON
Prosser