To the editor -- The Yakima school board and administration hastily made a mistake that solves their problem at the expense of causing irreparable harm to our most at-risk students.

The imbalance in population between Davis and Eisenhower is a notable problem. The “solution” included no input from stakeholders, something that the YSD proclaims to value.

The district has publicly stated that social emotional health and equity are the focus of every decision. In this case, their considerations are cursory at best.

Busing disadvantaged youths from the east side of town to the west on city buses, away from their friends is detrimental to their social emotional health. It is one of the most inequitable decisions the district has ever made.

Would these decision-makers consider putting their children on a city bus for up to an hour when a neighborhood school is in walking distance? What is their plan for these students to participate in after school activities?

Balancing school population is not the most equitable solution when it creates a more inequitable situation. Discussions of equity are simply empty platitudes providing cover for decisions that were made in the interests of district administrators, not students.

BRIAN BECK

Yakima