To the editor -- Reading Selah school board candidate Joe Catron's answer to questions, he is misinformed on there being "widespread debate on utility of face masks and little real science to prove their efficacy."
Since last year there has been extensive real data and science supporting their use and no evidence of adverse health effects from doing so. The anti-maskers (anti-vaxxers and science deniers as well) have contributed to needless and preventable illnesses and deaths, and they will continue to do so.
The safety of children should be among the most important things someone running for school board should promote, not the opposite. In the same article, Michael Thorner, running for the West Valley School Board, was impressive with his thoughtful, educational, intelligent discussion of the issues of equity, equality and inclusion. This type of objective critical thinking is needed on our school boards.
BARRY BERNFELD, MD
Yakima