Schneider Springs Fire makes for an intense battle in the backwoods
To the editor — The Schneider Springs Fire is a forest-wannabe-wildfire. The entrees necessary for growth are ready to be served — huddled trees, zillions of cubic yards of litter, rugged terrain, heat, drought, wind. If it buffs up, creates it’s own weather, it will take a straight five-mile wind sprint down Dry Creek Canyon and poke our doorbell.
That possibility, plus our current be-set evac alert, motivated me to attend community meetings hosted by the agencies on Aug. 7 and 11. It was reassuring to hear from combat-ready front-line veterans: Their priority is resident safety.
But the entire operation has the dreary prospect of an evacuation of bedraggled casualties from a shattered war zone. That battle was fought in the mountains of Idaho and Montana at Devil’s Broom, which swept up 3 million acres Aug. 20-21, 1910. The defeated survivors retreated into bunkers, demanding the 10 a.m. rule, all-hands-on-deck fire suppression.
Result? One hundred eleven years of unabated mansion and cabin construction in canyons where deer and antelope play. Crowd control. Traffic jams. Another is until a truce is negotiated sometime in October, a good night’s sleep won’t exist. My thoughts are in those soldiers’ encampments.
JOHN EUTENELER
Nile Valley