210813-yh-news-schneidersprings.jpg

The Schneider Springs Fire is pictured from 14,000 feet in the air Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

 Courtesy of Justin Paul

Schneider Springs Fire makes for an intense battle in the backwoods

To the editor — The Schneider Springs Fire is a forest-wannabe-wildfire. The entrees necessary for growth are ready to be served — huddled trees, zillions of cubic yards of litter, rugged terrain, heat, drought, wind. If it buffs up, creates it’s own weather, it will take a straight five-mile wind sprint down Dry Creek Canyon and poke our doorbell.

That possibility, plus our current be-set evac alert, motivated me to attend community meetings hosted by the agencies on Aug. 7 and 11. It was reassuring to hear from combat-ready front-line veterans: Their priority is resident safety.

But the entire operation has the dreary prospect of an evacuation of bedraggled casualties from a shattered war zone. That battle was fought in the mountains of Idaho and Montana at Devil’s Broom, which swept up 3 million acres Aug. 20-21, 1910. The defeated survivors retreated into bunkers, demanding the 10 a.m. rule, all-hands-on-deck fire suppression.

Result? One hundred eleven years of unabated mansion and cabin construction in canyons where deer and antelope play. Crowd control. Traffic jams. Another is until a truce is negotiated sometime in October, a good night’s sleep won’t exist. My thoughts are in those soldiers’ encampments.

JOHN EUTENELER

Nile Valley