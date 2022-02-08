To the editor -- Effective governance is the backbone of a republic form of government like our. There can be no doubt about that.
Do you like executive orders? Probably half of them anyway.
One day we are energy self sufficient, the next we are not.
One day a wilderness area is 5 million acres, the next 50 million acres.
One day the border is becoming more secure, the next it is not.
This isn’t governance, it is chaos!
Do you like massive single-party bills? It probably depends on your politics.
These bills are riddled with economic, social and environmental political agendas rarely mentioned in the title.
The governing party throws in a few items opposing legislators want hoping to get their vote.
These massive bills are a vehicle to promote specific agendas. They are not vetted through debate and analysis.
As Nancy Pelosi once said, “We need to pass this in order to see what is in it."
Take the Infrastructure Bill as an example.
Dan Newhouse, and unfortunately very few other Republican legislators, did their job and found out what was in this massive partisan bill. In spite of wanting the projects for their districts, they voted against the bill.
They did their job. This is effective governance!
Please vote for effective local, state and federal legislators this November. Your republic depends on it!
PHIL BIRD
Yakima