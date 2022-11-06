To the editor — Steve Saunders is running for commissioner in District 3. Please vote for this man of integrity and honest character.
He has the will not only to sacrifice his precious time, but to fight for our liberty, safety and justice that has been so lacking with our current incumbent.
He will be vigilant to ensure we will receive the best results for the people because he has experience in various fields of service throughout his career.
Check him out at: saundersforyakima.com/about/
SCOT STEPHENS
Yakima