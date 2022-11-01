To the editor — The amount of crime and violence in Yakima County seems to grow ever worse and is simply untenable. It threatens to undermine everything we do whether our extraordinary agricultural production, efforts to safely raise a new well educated, productive generation of young people, or simply live, prosper and contribute to our rural communities.
I do not blame law enforcement. They do what they can under tremendous challenges.
We need a new generation of political leadership that is unafraid to tackle crime, respects the Constitution and is loath to burden rural householders with evermore additional taxes, fees and regulations. In short, that puts middle class and working people first!
Such a person is Steve Saunders, candidate for Yakima County Commission, Position 3. Steve has spent an extensive career in the military, law enforcement and emergency services, and thus embodies the character, honor and forthright attitude to take on the unaddressed social-economic-political challenges our county continually struggles with.
Please join me in voting for Steve Saunders on Nov. 8.
FRANK LYALL
Port of Grandview Commissioner; District 3
Grandview