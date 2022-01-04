To the editor -- Think satire is dead? The Netflix movie “Don’t Look Up” is a satirical look at the current events where many in our country dismiss scientific fact. The movie uses the discovery of a comet slated to impact Earth which will destroy all life.
Half the citizenry believe the scientists and wear buttons that say “Look Up!”; and half the citizenry wear similar buttons—but don’t believe the scientists—that say “Don’t Look Up!”. Those in the latter camp decry the science, the data, and help facilitate the end of everything.
Art imitates life, and the movie is a grim reminder of the state of our nation. We are mired in decades of denial of the climate emergency with a malignant failure of leadership and media focus to help drive the transformative energy systems we must imminently deploy.
Please contact your representatives to support the “Build Back Better” bill. This is the opportunity to support transformative energy transitions in the effort to meet 50% reduction in emissions by 2030. If we don’t meet that milestone, we will unleash catastrophic climate change.
Satire is great for a movie, but reality is something we all need to take seriously.
MEGHAN ANDERSON
Ellensburg