American Flag

To the editor — My sweet mother passed away last week. She was many things — loving, mischievous, a talented artist, a teller of bad jokes. I never thought of her as political and yet her favorite poem was Carl Sandburg's "The People, Yes."

Thinking of her, I found this selection from that piece, so relevant for our own time, especially as we approach this coming Election Day. Something, perhaps, for the candidates and the readers to consider:

Lincoln?

He was a mystery in smoke and flags

Saying yes to the smoke, yes to the flags,

Yes to the paradoxes of democracy,

Yes to the hopes of government

Of the people by the people for the people,

No to debauchery of the public mind,

No to personal malice nursed and fed,

Yes to the Constitution when a help,

No to the Constitution when a hindrance

Yes to man as a struggler amid illusions,

Each man fated to answer for himself:

Which of the faiths and illusions of mankind

Must I choose for my own sustaining light

To bring me beyond the present wilderness?

Lincoln? Was he a poet?

And did he write verses?

“I have not willingly planted a thorn

in any man’s bosom.”

I shall do nothing through malice: what

I deal with is too vast for malice.”

Death was in the air.

So was birth.

KIM KILLION

Yakima