To the editor -- I have lived in Prosser for 35 years. I raised my children here. Through the years, I have been involved in many, many organizations in our community. Now, some of my grandchildren are growing up here. I love Prosser.
And, I appreciate and support those who have the genuine interest of our small town at heart, those who are willing to sacrifice personal time for the betterment of our community, those who will stand up for what is best about and best for Prosser.
Maricela Sanchez, candidate for Prosser City Council, is such a person. She is intelligent, thoughtful and caring. She has a vision for Prosser that embraces the livability and vitality that represents what we love and want to maintain in Prosser.
Maricela will work for safe, walkable streets, affordable housing, park improvements and street trees, and she will prioritize small, local businesses over large corporate chains.
For our community’s future, please join me in voting for Maricela Sanchez for Prosser City Council.
CANDACE ANDREWS
Prosser