To the editor -- Democracies like ours depend on participation of its citizens. One vital way we participate is to vote. I am disappointed that we had low voter turnout in this last election, especially when it is so easy to mail in our ballots that don’t even need a stamp. I can remember how excited I was to be eligible to vote at age 21.
Across the country legislation to suppress voting is being enacted. On March 3, the House of Representatives passed the For the People Act of 2021, which addresses an array of voting concerns to ensure fairness in our elections. The Senate continues to vote against even debating voting legislation.
Voting rights should not be political and hasn’t been in previous times. Making voting more accessible and fairer should be the goal of everyone. I hope true Americans will realize suppressing and placing obstacles in the way of certain populations is against the very essence of our democracy.
BETTY VAN RYDER
Yakima