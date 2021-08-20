To the editor -- We never listened to Dwight D. Eisenhower: “In the councils of government, we must guard against the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex. The potential for the disastrous rise of misplaced power exists, and will persist."
I was never counseled. My father, a WWII veteran. My mother, a WWII veteran as well. My parents joined for a just cause. Myself, a proud Vietnam veteran! A younger brother as well. Korea was never discussed. Vietnam was never discussed. My trust in my '737 brothers' was all I needed.
History seems to repeat itself. Afghanistan. What did we learn? Nothing.
The “M.I.C” along with our “elected” politicians want us to believe we are the saviors of the world. We can’t even save ourselves. What a sad state of affairs.
BRUCE PATTERSON
3rd Platoon, 737th Transportation Co., Vietnam 1968-69
Yakima