To the editor -- Latest news of of various horrors of war in Ukraine (what part of "WAR" don't people understand?) shows dismay that Russia would bomb a maternity hospital.

Sorry, but basic tenet of true socialist/communist government makes this obvious: Nobody in that hospital was of any importance or use to the Russian state, so who cares if they die? Certainly not Russia.

There is nothing new about this attitude and the sooner we get used to that characteristic of our opponent, the faster better decisions can be made by our government and military.

Been true for a long time. Get used to it.

JEFFREY M. REYNOLDS

Yakima