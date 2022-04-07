Russia’s example serves as a warning and an example of what not to do

To the editor — Your editorial, “Death by Indifference” in the March 23 publication, was very good.

I would just like to add a few more comments. I don’t think the term “authoritarian” government means enough to the average person, but if the word “dictator” is used, it would have a clear and more practical meaning.

I believe that if this term were used more it would help to awaken our country.

I believe that death by indifference is brought on by big government, regulations and creeping socialism.

We are all guilty of accepting government assistance, which moves us more to government dependence. I believe that this makes for larger government and more taxes, not smaller government.

Our country is one with the most freedoms of any country in the world. To keep our freedoms we don’t need a big centralized government with more regulations and taxes, but a smaller government.

The best example of a dictatorship government today and what they are doing is in the headlines every day and it is Russia, the former USSR. The initials USSR stand for Union of Soviet Socialist Republics.

Do we need any better example of socialism and a dictatorship than this?

BEN DOVER

Yakima